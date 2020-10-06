Whatever The Numbers, Nitish Kumar Will Be Chief Minister, Asserts BJP

Sushil Modi indicated that Paswan Junior could not have taken such a step if his father was around.

Bihar BJP's seniormost leader Sushil Modi today tacitly condemned Chirag Paswan's move to spurn the leadership of Nitish Kumar and contest solo in the coming state elections. Only Nitish Kumar, he declared, will be the Chief Minister, "whatever may be the outcome in terms of numbers".

Sushil Modi, who is also Mr Kumar's deputy in the state government, indicated that Paswan Junior could not have taken such a step if his father was around.

Ram Vilas Paswan recently had a heart surgery and is recuperating in hospital.

"Had Ram Vilas been healthy, this would not have happened. No ifs and buts," Mr Modi said while addressing the media this evening regarding seat share in the coming elections.

"If needed, we will write to the Election Commission that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo must not be misused. Only four NDA parties can use PM's photo during campaign," he added.

Nitish Kumar issued a reminder of the contribution of the BJP and his Janata Dal United in Mr Paswan reaching the Rajya Sabha.