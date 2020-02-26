Nitish Kumar Says Ban Porn Sites As 'Children Becoming Victims Of It'

Nitish Kumar said dangerous, obscene contents are being watched on porn sites across the world (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that children will be taught to keep off from the porn sites, which he said was a leading cause of crime against women.

The awareness drive would be carried under "Unnayan" scheme, already in action in the state-run schools across Bihar, he said.

The chief minister spoke on the subject while replying to a discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor's address to the joint session of state legislature on February 24, 2020.

Under the programme, students of 9th and 10th standards in state-run schools are imparted lessons using information technology as supplement to classroom teaching in a bid to make learning more interesting as well as receptive.

The Unnayan scheme, which was initially started in Banka district, has been extended across the state from September 5, 2019.

"Dangerous and obscene contents are being watched on porn sites across the world. People are viewing vulgar stuff on mobile phone. Children are becoming victims of it... We are against porn sites and have written to the Centre for a complete ban on it," Mr Kumar said.

In the midst of nationwide outrage over rising cases of gangrape across the country, Nitish Kumar had on December 16, 2019 written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ban all "porn sites and inappropriate content" available on internet.

The chief minister also made rich reference of government's efforts in the field of environment protection and achievements under "seven resolves" of good governance.