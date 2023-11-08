'Really Concerned About His Health': Chirag Paswan's Swipe At Nitish Kumar

Chirag Paswan said President's rule should be imposed in Bihar (File)

National Lok Janshakti Party President, Chirag Paswan demanded an 'immediate resignation' of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his distasteful remarks on women and birth control in the state Assembly.

The LJP Supremo said that a President's rule should be imposed in Bihar.

Coming down heavily on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his vulgar comments, Mr Paswan said, "I am really concerned about the health of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He should immediately resign from the post of Chief Minister after such disgusting remarks in the state assembly. The President's rule should be imposed in the state. This kind of behaviour by the Chief Minister is not acceptable. Is this the image he is trying to portray about the people of Bihar?".

Speaking on the floor of the Assembly, the Bihar Chief Minister said women should be educated as it would enable them to avoid sexual intercourse resulting in pregnancy.

The remark drew outrage from the BJP as well as the National Commission for Women (NCW), which demanded that he tender an unconditional apology.

While addressing a press conference today, NCW's Chairperson Rekha Sharma said that yesterday's statement of the Bihar Chief Minister was derogatory; the way he spoke was like a C-grade movie dialogue in the Assembly.

"Yesterday's statement by the Bihar Chief Minister was derogatory; we are deeply concerned with this...The way he spoke was like a C-grade movie dialogue in the Assembly in front of women and the worst was that the men sitting behind him were laughing.

She further said that Bihar's Chief Minister's actions and gestures were almost like an ugly joke. "The worst is this the Speaker hasn't expunged them yet...Bihar Assembly Speaker should take steps against him, his statements must be expunged," she added.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while underlining the need for girls' education to check population growth. In a video, the Bihar CM was heard saying that the state's fertility rate, which was earlier at 4.3 per cent, has dropped to 2.9 per cent, as per a report last year.

Meanwhile, after a row over his birth control remarks, the Bihar Chief Minister apologised for his remarks in the state Assembly on the role of women in population growth.

"I apologise and I take back my words...," Mr Kumar told reporters after BJP legislators did not allow him to enter the legislative assembly.

Defending Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said it was wrong to misinterpret the chief minister's remarks as he was only talking about sex education.

"It is wrong if someone misinterprets it. The Chief Minister's remarks pertained to sex education. People are often hesitant when it comes to sex education. It is now being taught in schools just as other subjects are. Children are learning about it. He only said what should be done to control the population. His words should be taken in their proper sense," Mr Yadav said.

