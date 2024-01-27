Nitish Kumar Party Leaders Rush To His House Amid Political Turmoil

Bihar politics crisis: Nitish Kumar has maintained a deafening silence over political turmoil in Bihar.

Top leaders of the JD(U) have rushed to the residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the party president, amid strong indications that he is planning to quit the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' and revert to the BJP-led NDA.

Leaders like former national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, 'Lalan', minister and national general secretary Sanjay Kumar Jha and state legislative council chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur reached 1, Anney Marg, the CM's official residence here, around the same time when a meeting of legislators of the RJD, the JD(U)'s current ally, was underway.

A meeting of RJD legislators is also going on at party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's residence.

A meeting of the BJP's legislators and Parliamentarians in the state is also scheduled at the party office later in the day though leaders have so far maintained that it has been called to discuss upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Nitish Kumar has so far maintained a deafening silence over the political turmoil. There are strong rumours that he may resign and form a new government, armed with the BJP's support.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)