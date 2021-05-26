Nitish Kumar Orders Covid Tests Of People Coming From Bengal By Trains, Buses

Nitish Kumar emphasized on aggressive testing for infections in the rural areas (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday told officials to strictly conduct COVID-19 tests of passengers coming to the state by trains and buses from West Bengal.

Mr Kumar gave this direction while conducting a virtual high-level meeting on the COVID-19 situation with the health department officials as well as the district magistrates during the day.

According to official sources, the positivity rate of Bengal is more than 10 per cent.

The Bihar chief minister said the positivity rate is falling in the state but still clinical examination for the coronavirus should be further scaled up.

The positivity rate in Bihar, which was in the excess of 10 per cent in the beginning of the month, has dropped to around 3 per cent now.

The Chief Minister emphasized on aggressive testing for infections in the rural areas.

He told officials to pay special attention to the spread of the virus in rural areas.

He instructed officials to conduct household surveys for the infection in the rural areas.

The Chief Minister said there should be no leniency in providing medicines.

Mr Kumar ordered that an amount of Rs 4 lakh should be paid to families of the coronavirus victims without delay.