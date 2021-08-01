'No Political Agenda': Nitish Kumar On Meet With Om Prakash Chautala

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Indian National Lok Dal chief Om Prakash Chautala. (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday met Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Om Prakash Chautala in Delhi.

JD(U) principal general secretary KC Tyagi was also present in the meeting.

"I have respect for Chautala ji. We have longstanding ties. I had told him that once I will be in Delhi I will meet him. There is no political agenda for this meeting," Mr Kumar told reporters.

Asked about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's effort of forming a united front against the BJP, Mr Kumar said, "I have no information on that matter. I remain busy with the affairs of Bihar."

Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was in Delhi earlier this week to hold meetings with several leaders of Opposition parties.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is "PM material" and has the potential and all qualities to become the Prime Minister of the country.

The JD(U) is an ally of the BJP in Bihar and the party's RCP Singh had been inducted into the union council of ministers when PM Modi reshuffled his cabinet recently.

Mr Kushwaha's comment comes at a time when opposition parties are in deliberation to form a united front against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Also, the JD(U) had earlier said that it will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and for that will discuss the seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP and if it does not work out then they will go it alone. In the last elections in 2017, it had not contested elections in Uttar Pradesh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)