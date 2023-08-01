Big Win For Nitish Kumar As High Court Upholds Bihar Caste Census

Bihar Caste-Based Survey: The first round of survey was conducted between January 7 and 21

A caste-based survey being conducted by the Bihar government, championed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a move to help the disadvantaged, was upheld by the Patna High Court today.

The high court today dismissed various petitions challenging the Bihar government's decision to conduct the caste-based survey and the socio-economic survey in the state.

The first round of caste survey in Bihar was conducted between January 7 and 21. The second round started on April 15 and was supposed to continue until May 15.

The Patna High Court, however, had stayed the caste census on May 4. "We are of the considered opinion that the petitioners have made out a prima facie case against the continuation of the process of caste-based survey, as attempted by the State of Bihar. There is also the question raised of data integrity and security, which has to be more elaborately addressed by the state," the court had said.

The petitions before the high court were filed by a social outfit and some individuals, who had first approached the Supreme Court after their request for a temporary hold on the survey was turned down.

The top court, however, refused to interfere, and referred them back to the high court with directions that their petition be heard quickly.

The decision of a caste census was taken by the Bihar cabinet on June 2 last year. Nitish Kumar has maintained that the purpose of the exercise is to get a clear estimate of the financial situation of all communities, to aid in developmental work.

"We want to do this so that there's a proper estimate of the financial condition of families from all communities, which will help in deciding what can be done for them, and their localities," Mr Kumar said.