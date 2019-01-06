Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Road Projects Worth Rs 6,000 Crore In Rajasthan

Nitin Gadkari inaugurated six road projects in Jodhpur on Saturday. (File)

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated six road projects worth Rs 6,000 crore in Jodhpur on Saturday.

"My focus has been on developing roads using concrete here. You will not see potholes on these roads for next 150-200 years. You and your will keep using them. We also have made sure that even planes can land on and take off from these roads," Mr Gadkari said, adding that his emphasis has always been on quality in work, reduction of cost, timely completion of projects," he said.

Addressing contractors present at the event, Mr Gadkari said projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore have been awarded from his office and not a single contractor had to take turn of the ministry for getting them. "There was so much transparency in all these works that they did not have to come to the ministry in this regard and no corruption took place in any of these projects," he said.

While at the event, he also emphasized on the use of bio-fuel, electricity and ethanol as an alternatives to the conventional fossil fuel. "We have flown planes using bio fuel using Jetropha and the bio fuel has obtained recognition from the Boeing and the Air Bus," Mr Gadkari said.

He appealed to the MoS (Agriculture ministry) Gajendra Singh Shkhawat to turn Rajasthan into an automobile hub and asked farmers to come forward to produce bio fuel using bio technology.