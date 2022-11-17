"Nitin Gadkari Complained Of Uneasiness, Saw Doctor": Bengal BJP MLA

Nitin Gadkari, who is on a whirlwind tour of West Bengal, laid the foundation stone for three national highway projects worth Rs 1,206 crore in Siliguri

Nitin Gadkari at a foundation stone event for highway projects in Siliguri

Nitin Gadkari at a foundation stone event for highway projects in Siliguri

Siliguri:

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari fell ill after attending a programme in West Bengal's Siliguri today, BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba said. Doctors attended to the union minister, he said.

Mr Gadkari left in his car after he recovered, Mr Zimba said.

"After the programme ended, Gadkari ji complained of uneasiness. The doctors immediately attended to him in the backstage area. He later left in his car," Mr Zimba said.

Officials said Mr Gadkari was taken to the home of Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, who was also at the event.

Mr Gadkari, who is on a whirlwind tour of West Bengal, laid the foundation stone for three national highway projects worth Rs 1,206 crore in Siliguri.

