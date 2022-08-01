Nirmala Sitharaman Says No Question Of India Getting Into Stagflation: Top Quotes

The pandemic, second wave, omicron, Russia-Ukraine, even today largest supply components in China are under lockdown. In spite of that, we have held inflation well within 7% or below.

Currently retail inflation is at 7 per cent. During UPA rule from 2004 to 2014, the inflation went into double digits. During that period, the inflation was above 9% for 22 consecutive months.

No question of India getting into stagflation or recession.

It is not that the country does not have problems. But we have to do (fix) it together.