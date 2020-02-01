Nirmala Sitharaman Cuts Short Budget Speech, Longest Ever

Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman paused mid-way and said she was tabling the rest of the speech.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today beat her own record to deliver the longest Budget speech ever. So long in fact, that she paused mid-way, and said she was tabling the rest of the speech.



Last year, her speech lasted two hours, 17 minutes. This year, she stopped for breath at two hours and 41 minutes.



The Finance Minister appeared to be perspiring, reported news agency ANI. She told the Lok Sabha that there were only two more pages.



Her blood pressure reportedly fell and she was advised to sit.