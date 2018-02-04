Nirmala Sitharaman Boosts Army's Morale During First Visit To Ladakh's Highest Post Northern Command chief Lt Gen D. Anbu and the Ladakh Corps Commander accompanied the minister, a defence statement read.

Nirmala Sitharaman interacted with soldiers, guarding the border with China, in Ladakh (Twitter) Jammu: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday visited the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir and interacted with soldiers guarding the border with China, a defence statement said.



Ms Sitharaman, who arrived at Thoise in Ladakh, "was briefed on the operational preparedness of the forward areas, following which she visited the highest post in Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) sector and Chushul along the Indo-China border in Eastern Ladakh and interacted with the troops.



"This was the first ever visit of Raksha Mantri to DBO sector and to one of the highest posts in Eastern Ladakh. She was flown in an Army Aviation ALH helicopter," read the statement from the Udhampur-based Northern Command of the Indian Army.



Northern Command chief Lt Gen D. Anbu and the Ladakh Corps Commander accompanied her, the statement added.



During her interaction with the troops, the minister "complimented them for their steadfastness and dedication despite the harsh climate and terrain", the statement said, adding, "Her visit has further boosted the morale of the troops deployed at these extremely difficult snow covered locations in Ladakh."



