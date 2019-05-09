We Respect Rajiv Gandhi, But Can Talk About His Misrule Too: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman says INS Viraat was insulted by using it as a personal taxi. (File)

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today described Rajiv Gandhi a martyr and said though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) respects him, that does not mean it will not talk about the "misrule and corruption" of his government.

She was backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his claim that the Gandhi family used the navy's aircraft carrier INS Viraat as its "personal taxi" when Rajiv Gandhi headed the Congress government in 1980s.

Ms Sitharaman claimed the issue related to the alleged misuse of INS Viraat by the Gandhi family had been in public domain for long and said two leading national news magazines had written about it at length in 2013.

"The details regarding INS Viraat is in public domain. All know about it," the defence minister said.

"INS Viraat was insulted by using it as a personal taxi. This happened when Rajiv Gandhi and his family was out for a 10-day vacation. INS Viraat was deployed for securing our maritime boundary. But it was diverted to take the Gandhi family which was out for a vacation," PM Modi had said at a poll rally in Delhi on Wednesday.

Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister from 1984 to 1989.

"INS Viraat crew members have also accepted that Rajiv Gandhi, his family and his wife's family were ferried in the warship," Ms Sitharaman claimed.

The defence minister alleged that the Congress had in the past misused the army, navy and the air force, and is now accusing the BJP of politicising the defence forces.

Asserting that Rajiv Gandhi was a prime minister who later became a martyr, Ms Sitharaman said: "We respect him fully, but this does not mean we won't talk about his government's misrule, corruption and policies."

Whenever we talk about the escape of (Union Carbide CEO) Warren Anderson, the prime accused in the Bhopal gas tragedy, the mention of the Rajiv Gandhi government is bound to be made, she added.

"What is wrong in it?" the defence minister asked.

Ms Sitharaman said some of PM Modi's recent statements were a reaction to repeated attacks on him by the Congress and other opposition parties.

"The way the opposition parties and their leaders were hurling abuses at the prime minister, he, after collecting (relevant information), was paying them back," she said.

The Congress does not have any issue and hence, it is using abusive language against PM Modi, Ms Sitharaman claimed, adding that Rahul Gandhi is making baseless allegations regarding the Rafale jet deal to sully PM Modi's image.

Asserting that the multi-crore fighter aircraft deal is in the country's interest, Ms Sitharaman claimed that the CAG, the Supreme Court and other agencies have established no wrongdoing in the mega defence contract with France.

Asked about claims of surgical strikes under the UPA government, the defence minister said, "I won''t comment on surgical strike claims of the pre-Modi government."

"If surgical strikes took place earlier, why the then government did not reveal it? Now, when we have carried out the surgical strike why are they indulging in me too?" she asked.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.