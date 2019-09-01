Bank Mergers Won't Lead To Job Loss, Nirmala Sitharaman Assures

The Centre had announced that 27 state-run banks will be merged to form 12 strong banks. (PTI)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today calmed fear of job loss following the merging of public sector banks, saying it would not lead to any. "I have very clearly underlined the fact that there shall not be one employee removed, not at all," she told reporters in Chennai two days after announcing that 27 state-run banks will be merged to form 12 strong banks.

It had triggered apprehension, with the All-India Bank Employees' Union saying the amalgamation would lead to closure of banks besides job losses. Questions of pink slip after the amalgamation are absolutely "ill-informed," Ms Sitharaman told reporters while on a visit to Chennai.

On Friday, Ms Sitharaman unveiled a mega plan to merge weak public sector banks with the strong ones as part of plans to create stronger global-sized lenders. The plan is part of the government's efforts to expand to a 5 trillion dollar economy, pulling up the economic growth that has dropped to a five-year low.

"I want to assure every union in every one of these banks to please recall what I have said last Friday. When we spoke about amalgamation of banks, I have very clearly underlined the fact that there shall not be one employee removed. Not at all," the minister said during a visit to Chennai.

The government further said the move will reposition PSUs to take the economy to the $5-trillion mark, with wide ranging reforms, financially stronger lenders and stronger governance.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.