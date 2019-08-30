12 State-Run Banks Instead Of 27 In Government's Mega Mergers: 10 Things To Know

Here are 10 things to know:
- The Finance Minister also announced three other PSU bank amalgamation plans: Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank; Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank, and Indian bank with Allahabad Bank.
- After the mega PSU bank consolidation drive, there will be 12 public sector banks in the system, as against 27 in 2017, the Finance Minister added.
- Announcing a host of steps to empower the public sector banks, the Finance Minister said that a board committee of nationalised banks will appraise the performance of general managers and higher positions.
- The government further said that PSU banks will be repositioned for taking the economy to the $5-trillion mark, with wide ranging reforms, financially stronger and well-provisioned lenders, technology-driven banking, synergy and stronger governance.
- She also said that chief risk offers will be recruited at market-linked compensation to attract best available talent.
- The Finance Minister also said that loan recoveries have hit a recover level of Rs. 1,21,076 crore. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) - or bad loans - have come down from Rs. 8.65 lakh crore to Rs. 7.90 lakh crore, she added.
- Analysts said the steps announced by the government are in the right direction. “This is a much awaited and a step in the right direction in order to consolidate the size of the banks and improve the efficiency. The move can also help expand the size of the economy,” Deven Choksey of wealth management company KR Choksey Investment Managers told NDTV.
- The announcements on bank consolidation comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its annual report that frauds in the banking system increased 74 per cent to Rs.71,543 crore in financial year 2018-19.
- The RBI also said that the average lag between the date of occurrence of frauds and its detection by banks stood at 22 months.
- In its bid to push investments and revive growth, the government has announced a range of measures in the past few days, including easing of FDI or foreign direct investment norms in four sectors, and a reversal of higher taxes on foreign investors as announced in Budget.
