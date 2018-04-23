Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives In China To Attend SCO Meeting

The annual summit of the SCO, in which India is the latest entrant along with Pakistan, will take place in the Chinese city of Qingdao in June.

All India | | Updated: April 23, 2018 23:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives In China To Attend SCO Meeting

Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to meet a number of Chinese leaders during the visit. (File photo)

Beijing:  Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in China today to attend a preparatory meeting related to upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or SCO. During her visit, Ms Sitharaman is likely to meet a number of Chinese leaders. She will attend the SCO defence ministers' meeting tomorrow.

The annual summit of the SCO, in which India is the latest entrant along with Pakistan, will take place in the Chinese city of Qingdao in June.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend it.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is already here on a four-day visit in Beijing to attend the SCO foreign ministers meeting to finalise the agenda for the summit of the eight-member political, economic and security bloc.

The SCO, headquartered in Beijing, was founded in 2001.

Comments
Comprising China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, India and Pakistan, the SCO aims at military cooperation between the member states and involves intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism operations in Central Asia and joint work against cyber terrorism.


 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Nirmala Sitharaman

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20

................................ Advertisement ................................