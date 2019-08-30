Public Sector Banks Can Recruit Chief Risk Officer: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the mergers of several banks into "consolidated banks" as she addressed a press conference amid an economic slowdown. Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank to be merged with Punjab National Bank, she announced. Syndicate Bank to be merged with Canara Bank. Union Bank of India to be merged with Andhra Bank and Cooperation Bank. Indian Bank is merged with Allahabad Bank.

Here are the highlights of Nirmala Sitharaman's address: