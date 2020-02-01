Nirbhaya Gang-Rape Convict Akshay Singh Files Mercy Plea With President

Akshay Thakur filed the mercy plea today, jail officials said.

One of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case Akshay Thakur has filed a mercy plea, jail officials said. This comes hours after the President rejected a similar plea filed by Vinay Sharma, another convict in the case.

Akshay Thakur and three other convicts were to be hanged today but a Delhi court indefinitely postponed their hanging.

"Akshay Thakur filed a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday," Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel said today.

Four men - Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Singh and Akshay Singh - convicted in the 2012 gangrape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in Delhi were due to be executed at 6 am today, but late last evening a Delhi court, noting that a decision had not yet been taken on Vinay Sharma's mercy plea, handed them a last-minute reprieve, yet again.

The four will now not hang until further orders in the case, Delhi's Patiala House Court said.

On December 16, 2012, the young woman who came to be known as "Nirbhaya" was gang-raped by six men, tortured with an iron rod and thrown off the vehicle. She died on December 29.

The savage assault stunned the nation and angry protesters filled the streets demanding justice.

Of the six men, one was found hanging in jail. The youngest, just short of 18 when the crime was committed, was released after three years in a reform home.