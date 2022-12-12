Nirbhaya Fund Used For Eknath Shinde MLAs' Security? Row In Maharashtra

The opposition has asked for an audit of the cars bought using the Nirbhaya fund. (File)

Allegations that cars bought by Mumbai Police under the Nirbhaya fund were used in the security detail of MLAs and MPs of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction have triggered a massive row in Maharashtra.

A state minister today dismissed the report as a false allegation. "There is no need for an audit. Ever since this government took over, the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition keeps making false allegations," said minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

According to an exclusive report in the Indian Express, cars bought by the police earlier this year under the Nirbhaya Fund to fight crime against women were being used for providing Y-plus security to the MLAs and MPs of team Shinde.

In June, the Mumbai Police bought 220 Boleros, 35 Ertigas, 313 Pulsar motorcycles and 200 Activa two-wheelers using Rs 30 crore it had received under the fund set up under the name of the 23-year-old Delhi gangrape victim whose death in 2012 triggered nationwide outrage and major changes to law.

The opposition has asked for an audit of the cars bought using the Nirbhaya fund.

"If they want an audit then we want one too. We want to know what the MVA government utilized the Nirbhaya fund in their two-and-a-half years. It is easy to fling allegations," said Mr Lodha, a BJP leader.

Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have slammed the Eknath Shinde-BJP government, questioning whether security for MLAs takes precedence over protecting women.

The Nirbhaya Fund has been given to states by the Centre since 2013 for schemes related to women's safety.

Press Trust of India quoted a police officer as saying that after the cars were bought in June, they were distributed to all police stations, cyber, traffic, and coastal police units in July.

"Of these vehicles, 47 Boleros were requisitioned from several police stations by the Motor Transport Department of the Mumbai Police following an order from the VIP Security section of the state police stating that they are required for use as an escort vehicle for MPs and MLAs of the Shinde faction to provide Y-Plus security cover to them," he said.

Seventeen cars were returned to police stations after the requirement was over, the officer said, adding, "But 30 Boleros are yet to be returned, which has impacted the police patrolling in the jurisdiction of respective police stations."

Slamming the state government, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, "Is the security of ruling MLAs more important than protecting women from abuse? It is appalling and outrageous to see the Nirbhaya Fund, which is meant for the Nirbhayas of Maharashtra being used for the security of MLAs."

Uddhav Thackeray's Sena threatened protests if the cars were not returned "within seven days". "This is nothing but embezzlement of government funds. The funds being provided by the Centre for a purpose are being used for private security," said Sena spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.