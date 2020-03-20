'I Hugged Her Photo': Nirbhaya's Mother On Rapists' Hanging

Our wait for justice was painful and agonising but we finally got it, Asha Devi, the mother of Nirbhaya said minutes after four of her daughter's rapists and killers were hanged at Delhi's Tihar Jail this morning, over seven years after the young medical student was gang-raped and tortured on a moving bus in the capital.

"We will continue our fight for justice for India's daughters. Our wait for justice was painful and agonising. We finally got justice," she told reporters.

Akshay Thakur, 31, Pawan Gupta, 25, Vinay Sharma, 26, and Mukesh Singh, 32, were hanged at Tihar Jail, where they had spent the last few hours in isolation. This is the first time in the history of India that four convicts were hanged at the same time.

The hanging comes seven years after the young medical student was gang-raped and tortured on a moving bus in Delhi.