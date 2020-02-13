Court Defers Hearing Of Nirbhaya's Parents' Plea For Fresh Death Warrants Against Convicts

Nirbhaya's parents have endured an excruciating fight for justice.

After a Delhi court adjourned for February 17 the hearing on Nirbhaya's parents' petition seeking fresh death warrants against the convicts, her mother Asha Devi today said that she hopes the warrants will be issued on that day.

"I have full faith in the Supreme Court. I am hoping that the death warrant is expected to be issued on Monday (February 17). One day, all the four convicts will be hanged," Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi told reporters.

A Delhi court adjourned the hearing as a petition challenging the rejection of the mercy plea of convict Vinay Kumar Sharma is pending before the Supreme Court.

Nirbhaya's parents have objected to adjourning the matter for February 17 and have asked for hearing to take place on February 15.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court reserved the order on the issue of rejection of mercy petition of Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case.

A bench of Justice R Banumathi heard the case and the order has been reserved for Friday at 2 pm.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Delhi government, said that convict Vinay Sharma was not kept in solitary confinement as it was argued by convict's lawyer AP Singh in the Supreme Court.