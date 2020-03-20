Resolve To Not Allow Nirbhaya-Like Incident Again: Arvind Kejriwal After Convicts' Hanging

Nirbhaya Convicts Hanging: Arvind Kejriwal said convicts in such cases should be hanged within 6 months

Hours after the four Nirbhaya convicts were hanged, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said it is a day to take a resolution to not allow another Nirbhaya-like incident to happen.

Mr Kejriwal also said that there are plenty of loopholes in the police and the judicial system of the country because of which it took 7 years for "justice" to be delivered in the Nirbhaya-gangrape case.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Kejriwal also called for a collective resolution by police, courts, states and the central government to remove loopholes in the system "to let this not happen" to any daughter again.

"After seven years, Nirbhaya case convicts were hanged today. It's a day to take a resolution that we will not allow another Nirbhaya case. Police, courts, state governments and the Centre should resolve to collectively remove loopholes in the system to let this not happen to any daughter," he tweeted in Hindi.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mr Kejriwal said, "Convicts should be hanged within six months. We need to take all the steps so that the women feel safe. We have to install CCTV cameras across Delhi. Street lights need to be installed at the dark spots."

The four convicts, along with two others including Ram Singh and a juvenile, had raped and brutally tortured a 23-year-old paramedic student on a moving bus in south Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012. She died a few days later after battling for life at a hospital in Singapore.

The four convicts - Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were hanged today at 5:30 am inside Delhi's Tihar Jail.

(Inputs from PTI and ANI)

