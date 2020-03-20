Time To Introspect On Convicts' Manipulating, Delaying Tactics: Law Minister On Nirbhaya Case

Law Minister said it's time to introspect how the system was manipulated by Nirbhaya's convicts

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Friday was a "day of satisfaction" with Nirbhaya "getting justice", but it is also time to introspect whether death-row convicts could be allowed to "manipulate" the system to delay execution.

The four convicts - Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) - found guilty for the 2012 gang-rape and murder of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who later came to be known as 'Nirbhaya', were hanged at 5:30 am inside Delhi's Tihar Jail.

"It's a day of satisfaction that a daughter, who underwent so much pain, has got justice," the law minister told reporters in the Parliament premises.

"But it's time for the judiciary, government and civil society to introspect whether death-row convicts can be allowed to manipulate the system and cause delay."