3 Killed, 10 Injured In Grenade Attack At Religious Congregation In Amritsar: Updates

Surinder Pal Singh Parmar, a senior officer, said the injured have been taken to the hospital.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 18, 2018 13:39 IST
The religious sect has million of followers all over the world.

Amritsar: 

Three people have been killed and ten injured in an grenade attack at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar's Rajasansi village, a senior police official said today. The religious sect has a large following all over the world and has centres across the country. Surinder Pal Singh Parmar, a senior officer, said the injured have been taken to the hospital. The grenade was lobbed by bike-borne persons at a religious congregation of 'Nirankaris' which was being held the village.
 

Here are the updates on Nirankari Bhawan blast:


Nov 18, 2018
13:39 (IST)
Punjab was on alert following an input claiming that "a group of six to seven JeM terrorists were reportedly in the state, possibly in Ferozepur area. The state was put on alert after four persons snatched an SUV from its driver at gunpoint near Madhopur in Pathankot district last week.
Nov 18, 2018
13:39 (IST)
"A grenade has been lobbed and 5-10 persons have been injured in the incident," a senior Punjab police official, who visited the incident spot, told reporters.
Nov 18, 2018
13:38 (IST)
The grenade was lobbed by bike-borne persons at a religious congregation of 'Nirankaris', according to eyewitness accounts.
Nov 18, 2018
13:29 (IST)
My condolences are with families of those who lost lives in this incident. It is an attempt to disturb peace in Punjab. I believe all the security agencies should stay alert and coordinate with each other to maintain peace: Sunil Jakhar, Punjab Congress Chief
Nov 18, 2018
13:28 (IST)
The police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the attackers.
Nov 18, 2018
13:26 (IST)
An intelligence alert was reportedly issued by the IGP, counter intelligence, Punjab, on November 14.


Nov 18, 2018
13:25 (IST)
The village where the incident took place is around 8 km from airport. 
Nov 18, 2018
13:23 (IST)
Two men on a motorcycle, their faces covered, reportedly threw a grenade near the Nirankari Bhawan, where a religious ceremony was on at the time.
