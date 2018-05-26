Nipah Virus That Killed 12 In Kerala May Not Be Linked To Bats: 10 Points

Nipah virus has claimed 12 lives in Kerala, 20 people are being treated for the infection (Reuters)

New Delhi: Fruit bats may not be the cause of the brain-damaging NIPAH (NiV) virus that killed 12 people and infected 20 in southern Kerala, a medical test report has said. The blood and serum samples of 21 bats tested at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal returned negative results for the virus, officials said. Health officials linked the initial deaths to a well colonised by bats at a house in Kerala's Kozihikode where the four members of a family died of the rare Nipah virus.