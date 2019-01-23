9 Including 17-Year-Old Arrested In Maharashtra For Alleged Links To ISIS

Maharashtra ATS arrests nine people for links with ISIS terror group

Highlights Based on credible inputs, Maharashtra ATS trailed the suspects for weeks Nine suspects with alleged ISIS links were arrested on Tuesday Explosives, sim cards, phones, sharp knives were found during raids

Nine men including a teenager were arrested for alleged terror links from Maharashtra's Mumbra, Thane and Aurangabad on Tuesday. All of them are allegedly linked to the ISIS terror group, the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has alleged.

The Maharashtra ATS was investigating the presence of sleeper cells ahead of Republic Day.

Based on "reliable" intelligence inputs, the ATS sleuths gathered "relevant information about them" and started trailing the nine "for several weeks."

"The group was likely to swing into action", when the ATS formed about a dozen teams and carried out searches at five different locations in Mumbra, Thane and Aurangabad last night.

Chemicals, explosives, mobile phones, hard drives, SIM cards, acid bottle and sharp knives have been found during the raids.

The investigators have not revealed the names of the nine arrested but have given their age and the locations from where they have been arrested.

Two men between 20 and 25 years have been held at Kaisar Colony in Aauranagabd. A 35-year-old was arrested from Damadi Mahal in Auranagabad and another 25-year-old was picked up from Rahat Colony, also in Auranagabad. A fifth person was arrested from Amrutnagar in Mumbra. Four others, in their 20s, were also arrested from Mumbra. The teenager was held from Thane.

The terror suspects have been arrested for criminal conspiracy and unlawful activities.