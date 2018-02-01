Sky Is The Limit For India-US Relationship: Nikki Haley Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being aggressive in pursuing economic and administrative reforms, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, told a select gathering high-achiever Indian-Americans that the Trump administration has also undertaken a similar operation.

Nikki Haley praised PM Modi for being aggressive in pursuing economic, administrative reforms (File) Washington: Noting that President Donald Trump is very fond of his country's growing relationship with India, a top American diplomat has said that "sky is the limit" for this bilateral relationship.



Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being aggressive in pursuing economic and administrative reforms, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, told a select gathering high-achiever Indian-Americans that the Trump administration has also undertaken a similar operation.



It makes sense for the two democracies, having so much in common values to work together, Ms Haley said in her remarks during her luncheon meeting hosted by the Indian Ambassador to the US, Navtej Singh Sarna, at his residence on Tuesday.



The luncheon, organised at a very short notice, was attended by some of the top Indian-Americans from across the country.



"It is always a delight to see the sense of pride that Ambassador Haley has in her Indian roots, and the high value she attaches to the India-US relationship even as she plays such a prominent role in the American political sphere," Mr Sarna told PTI a day after.



Ms Haley said when she entered the Trump administration, she desperately wanted to see the US-India relations to be very strong "which wasn't the case during the last two presidencies".



"It didn't make sense to me because when you look at the values, they're the same. When you look at the work ethic and what they believe from a corporate standpoint -- the same. When you look at the research and all the things that we do, these two democracies have so much in common," she said.



It makes sense for the two countries to be friends, the top Indian-American in the Trump administration said.



"We're seeing a growing interest, and a growing relationship and seeing that happen. The president is very, very fond of what is happening with India, growing that relationship trying to make sure that we do more with India," Ms Haley said.



"I think that sky's the limit now. We are going to continue to try and show the values of India to the United States and continue trying to show the values of the US to India," she said.



Ms Haley said PM Modi was aggressively pursuing reforms and changes in India.



"He very much wants to streamline and do all of these reforms that are very true for this (Trump) administration too. So I think it's a good combination to have them (Trump- Modi) together," Ms Haley said.



Later in the evening, Ms Haley attended the maiden State of the Union address by President Trump at the US Capitol.



Ms Haley is the first ever cabinet ranking Indian-American in any presidential administration.



In his remarks, Mr Sarna described Ms Haley as a star of the Trump administration.



Mr Sarna said Ms Haley's story really showed that "can't is not an option".



"Coming from a coming from a family of immigrants, coming from a relatively small rural town and moving so quickly to hold the post of Governor was in itself a huge achievement," said Mr Sarna.



"From there to here when over the last one year we have seen you become, if I may say so, the star of this administration," he said.



