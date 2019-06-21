Chargesheet Against 10 Suspects For Forming ISIS-Inspired Terror Group

The chargesheet was filed against accused including the alleged leader Mufti Mohammed Suhail, a mufti in a seminary in Amroha.

All India | | Updated: June 21, 2019 16:37 IST
The court has put the matter for consideration on July 4


New Delhi: 

The National Investigation Agency Friday filed a chargesheet before a Delhi court against 10 suspects in a case involving a terror group in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.

The chargesheet was filed before Additional Session Judge Ajay Kumar under various provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against accused including the alleged leader Mufti Mohammed Suhail, a mufti in a seminary in Amroha.

The court has put the matter for consideration on July 4.

Suhail along with Delhi resident Mohammad Faiz had formed a terror group inspired by the ISIS and called it Harkat-ul-harb-e-Islam, the agency said.

