'Next 100 Days Crucial': PM Modi Outlines Poll Strategy At Key BJP Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged BJP leaders and workers to win everyone's trust in the next 100 days as the party aims to win 400 seats in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"In the next 100 days, we all have to reach out to every new voter, every beneficiary, every community. We've to win everyone's trust," the Prime Minister said at BJP's national convention in New Delhi.

"To take NDA to 400, BJP will have to cross the mark of 370 (seats)," he added.

PM Modi said he was not seeking a third term to enjoy power, but to work for the nation. "If I had thought of my home, it would not have been possible to build homes for crores of people," he said.

He said 10 years of unblemished governance and pulling 25 crore people out of poverty were no ordinary feats.

"A senior leader once told me I had done enough as PM and CM, I should rest. But I am working for 'rashtraniti', not 'rajneeti'," he said.

Earlier today, Home Minister Amit Shah likened the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to the Mahabharata war, asserting that PM Modi is leading the BJP-led camp working for the country's development while INDIA bloc under the Congress is full of family-run parties and corruption.

The BJP is well into its Lok Sabha election prep mode. Party sources said, as early as last month, that National General Secretaries had begun meeting every week (on Tuesdays) to develop strategies, including candidate placement. At one such meet, attended by Mr Shah and party chief JP Nadda, the party said it would target first-time voters, beneficiaries of central schemes, and voters from backward classes, as well as young people and women, as it bids for a third consecutive term.