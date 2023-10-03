NewsClick Raids: Minister's Remark, Opposition's Press Freedom Reminder

Searches at 20-odd locations across Delhi-NCR were carried out in connection with a UAPA case

Searches at the homes of journalists associated with NewsClick website have sparked a political storm, with many Opposition leaders accusing the Narendra Modi government of cracking down on press freedom.

On the government's part, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said there is no "need to justify" and that probe agencies are free to carry out probe "if anyone has committed anything wrong".

The searches at 20-odd locations across Delhi-NCR were carried out in connection with a case under the stringent anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to sources, Delhi Police registered the case under the anti-terror law on August 17, days after a New York Times investigation alleged that the news portal had received funding from a network pushing Chinese propaganda.

Speaking to the media about the searches, Janata Dal United (JDU) chief Rajiv Ranjan Singh alleged that the government controls the country's media. "These actions are carried out to threaten, scare. BBC was raided. Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to praise BBC for its work during Emergency. And when it speaks against you, its neutrality is finished?" he asked.

JDU's ally and key Opposition force Rashtriya Janata Dal, too, slammed the searches. "This is most unfortunate... Why are you calling them Delhi Police... They are under Home Minister Amit Shah and nothing takes place without his consent... Those who refuse to join their (BJP) 'Bhajan Mandali', they do this... This incident will be recorded in history and this step of the government will cost them dearly," RJD leader and MP Manoj Jha said.

Many leaders from Opposition parties referred to India's poor ranking on the World Press Freedom index published by global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP and a leader of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), posted on X without explicitly mentioning NewsClick. "Sarkari newstainment journos are today quoting New York Times. Irony died a million deaths - a tip to them, google - NYT + India's Press Freedom," she posted with an emoticon.

Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal called the searches "precursor for times to come". "Early morning raids on journalists, satirists and activists in UAPA case. Objective perhaps : Silence them before 2024! Precursor for times to come!," he posted.

The Congress did not mention NewsClick, but its official X handle put out a post captioned "A gentle reminder...". The post had the image of a pen and mentioned India's rank of 161 among 180 countries in the World Press Freedom index.

Earlier, Union Minister Thakur told reporters in Bhubaneswar, "I don't need to justify... If anyone has committed anything wrong, search agencies are free to carry out investigations against them under set guidelines..."

The Press Club of India has expressed concern over the raids. "The Press Club Of India is deeply concerned about the multiple raids conducted on the houses of journalists and writers associated with Newsclick. We are monitoring the developments and will be releasing a detailed statement."