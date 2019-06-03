Newly-Elected Arunachal Pradesh Lawmakers Take Oath

Newly-elected lawmakers in Arunachal Pradesh took oath, Pema Khandu was the first to take oath

The newly-elected lawmakers in Arunachal Pradesh took oath as members of the seventh legislative Assembly today.

Pro-Tem Speaker Phosum Khimhun administered the oath to the newly elected legislators on the first day of the two-day session which began today.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu was the first to take oath followed by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and the cabinet ministers.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki was absent during the oath taking ceremony.

Meanwhile, BJP lawmaker Passang Dorjee Sona filed his nomination for the post of Speaker of the Assembly, while BJP member Tesam Pongte filed his papers for the post of Deputy Speaker.

The election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker would be held on Tuesday, Assembly sources informed.

The BJP-led by Pema Khandu won 41 seats in the 60-member Assembly, in the elections held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections on April 11 in the northeastern state bordering China.

The Janata Dal (United) won seven seats, National People's Party five, Congress four, People's Party of Arunachal one and Independents got two seats.