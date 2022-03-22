New Rules For College Admissions: 5-Point Guide

Instead of the Class 12 board exam results, college admissions will now depend on the common entrance test. Anyone who has passed Class 12 is eligible.

Besides the common test, universities can fix a minimum or threshold score for Class 12 for admissions

The test will be multiple choice and computer-based, similar to America's SAT exams. Test centres will be set up across India by the National Testing Agency

This will apply to centrally-run universities like Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University. Private and state-run universities are expected to follow.