Watch: New Navy Chief Touches Mother's Feet Before Taking Charge

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi was seen touching his mother's feet and taking blessings before assuming charge as the 26th Navy chief in a heartwarming video. His mother, Rajni Tripathi, was seen hugging him and patting his back as the Navy Chief, a communication and electronic warfare specialist, took charge of his new responsibility at a ceremony at the South Block in Delhi today.

"Over the years, our Navy has evolved into a combat-ready, cohesive, credible and future-proof force. The existing and emerging challenges in the maritime domain mandate that the Indian Navy should remain operationally ready at all times to deter potential adversaries at sea in peace and to win the war at and from the sea when asked to do so. This will remain my singular focus and endeavor," said Admiral Tripathi who assumed charge after incumbent R Hari Kumar retired from service.

Admiral Hari Kumar retired following superannuation after a career spanning four decades

The new Navy chief said he would also strengthen ongoing efforts towards introducing new technologies: "I will also strengthen the ongoing efforts of the Indian Navy towards 'Aatamnirbharta' towards introducing new technologies and becoming an important pillar of national development towards our collective quest for Viksit Bharat," he said.

Admiral Tripathi was serving as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff before taking the reins of the force.

Born on May 15, 1964, he is an alumnus of the Sainik School Rewa and was commissioned into the executive branch of the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985.

He had served as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command and commanded Indian Naval Ships Vinash, Kirch and Trishul.

Admiral Tripathi has also undergone courses at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Naval Higher Command Course, Karanja and Naval Command College in the United States.

He has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Nau Sena Medal (NM).