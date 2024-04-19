5 Facts About Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, India's Next Navy Chief

. Admiral Tripathi (sitting) has commanded Indian naval ships Trishul, Vinash and Kirch.

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has been appointed as the next Chief of the Naval Staff. He will assume the position on April 30, succeeding Admiral R Hari Kumar after he retires from service. The most senior officer in the Indian Navy has served in various positions, including most recently as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

Here are some facts on Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi

1. Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi was born on May 15, 1964, and joined the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985. He has been in the service for nearly 39 years and is an expert in Communication and Electronic Warfare.

2. Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi attended the Sainik School, Rewa, and the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He pursued advanced courses from the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, the Naval Higher Command Course in Karanja, and the Naval Command College at the United States Naval War College, USA.

3. Admiral Tripathi has commanded Indian naval ships Trishul, Vinash and Kirch. He was the Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet, the Director of Naval Operations, and the Principal Director of Naval Plans in New Delhi.

4. He also served as Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) and Flag Officer Commanding the Eastern Fleet as a Rear Admiral. As Vice Admiral, he was the Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy, Director General of Naval Operations, Chief of Personnel, and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, of Western Naval Command.

5. Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi was honoured with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and the Nausena Medal, for his contributions to the Indian Navy. He was awarded the Thimmaiah Medal during his time at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. He also received the Robert E Bateman International Prize during his time at the Naval Command College at the US Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Islands.