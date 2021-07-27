Karnataka BJP MLAs' Meeting Tonight To Elect New Chief Minister

BS Yediyurappa had resigned from the top post last evening.

The legislature party of the Karnataka BJP will meet this evening to choose the successor of BS Yediyurappa, who resigned last evening after weeks of suspense. The BJP has deputed two union ministers -- Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy -- as central observers for the meeting, which is due around 7 pm.

Both leaders are on way to Bengaluru and will attend the meeting along with Arun Singh, the BJP's state in-charge, sources said.

Asked who is likely to be picked for the top post, BS Raghvendra, party MP and son of Mr Yediyurappa, said it is "too early to say".

"The BJP's decisions can never be foretold. For example -- Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra. Even the cabinet reshuffle was done based on several parameters. So it's difficult to say," he said.

"It is only yesterday that the resignation took place. The high command is in a discussion to see who can head Karnataka. It will happen," he added.

Mr Yediyurappa handed his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan last evening after completing two years in office. The 78-year-old Lingayat strongman, who spearheaded the BJP's entry in south India, said he quit "voluntarily" and will continue to remain active in state politics.

Mr Raghvendra said he had resolved to resign two months earlier.

Asked what would be the role of Mr Yediyurappa's children in the cabinet once a new Chief Minister is announced, Mr Raghavendra said: "When Yediyurappa has no role in the cabinet, what are you asking about his children? Yediyurappa has said that he will be supporting the party in its way ahead. And he has no role in electoral politics. Party will decide each role."