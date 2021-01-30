New Karnataka Chief Minister After Ugadi: BJP MLA's Jab At BS Yediyurappa

There has been speculation that the BJP high command is mulling a leadership change. (File)

Senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Saturday once again spoke about leadership change in Karnataka, adding that a new Chief Minister will assume office after Ugadi on April 13, the day the state celebrates New Year.

The Bijapur city MLA, who has been openly critical of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for some time now, even indicated that the new Chief Minister will be from the northern part of the state.

"I will not go with open hands seeking a Minister's post here onwards. I have said one of our own will come in place (of Chief Minister) who can give the Minister's post. I have said that someone from north Karnataka will come.. it will happen...wait and watch," Mr Yatnal said.

"....this will be very soon, as you (media person) said Ugadi... for new year, new (Chief Minister)," he said.

The former Union minister has for some time now repeatedly been speaking out against Mr Yediyurappa and his style of functioning.

He had in October said that Mr Yediyurappa would not remain Chief Minister for long and the high command had decided that his successor would be from the north Karnataka region.

He had also recently indicated the possibility of historical changes in the state after Sankranti.

During the meeting of party legislators earlier this month, Mr Yatnal reportedly had a face-off with Yediyurappa, as he objected to the "step-motherly" treatment meted out to some assembly constituencies and alleged interference of the Chief Minister's son BY Vijayendra in the administration.

Despite warnings by the BJP leadership against making statements in public on issues relating to the party and leaders, Mr Yatnal had, after the cabinet expansion earlier this month, accused the Chief Minister of making appointments under blackmail without considering seniority or honesty.

Also, there has been speculation in some quarters that the BJP high command is mulling a leadership change in Karnataka in the days to come considering Mr Yediyurappa's age. However, the state BJP has rejected such speculations.