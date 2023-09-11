New Health Campaign 'Ayushman Bhava' To Mark PM's Birthday This Year

Ayushman Bhava is an umbrella campaign comprising several programs. (File)

A campaign to ensure optimum delivery of health schemes to every intended beneficiary, including those in the last mile, will be launched by the President on September 13, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

Though the "Ayushman Bhava" campaign will be launched on September 13, it will be introduced during the 'Seva Pakhwada' starting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, he said.

Several activities have been planned to enhance healthcare accessibility and awareness during the pakhwada that will end on October 2, Mr Mandaviya stated.

"Following the vision of 'Antyodaya', saturation of health services in every village is very important to achieve the target of health for all," the minister said.

Ayushman Bhava is an umbrella campaign comprising Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0 which is aimed at creation and distribution of Ayushman cards to all remaining eligible beneficiaries; Ayushman Mela as part of which weekly health melas will be held at the level of AB-HWCs and Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Ayushman Sabha, a village/ward level sabha to be held to enhance awareness about various health care schemes and services.

"With the successful implementation of all the above initiatives, the campaign will eventually ensure gram/nagar panchayat to attain the status of 'Ayushman Gram Panchayat' or 'Ayushman Ward' with saturation of selected health indicators," stated Mr Mandaviya.

Mr Mandaviya said during this programme, camps will be set up and 60,000 people will be given Ayushman Bharat cards.

An online organ donation pledge registry will be initiated during the 'Sewa Pakhwada' to register the pledges of willing citizens all over the country.

A 24x7 toll free helpline number -- 1800114770 -- is functional for providing any guidance related to the pledging process or information on organ donation, according to a letter written by Mr Mandaviya to all cabinet ministers and chief ministers.

During the 'Seva Pakhwada', all blood banks will organise at least one blood donation camp to ensure smooth availability of blood and its components in the future. Cleanliness drives at all public health facilities at primary, secondary and tertiary health care levels will be held with the support of gram panchayat members and others.

Mr Mandaviya said last year on the Prime Minister's birthday, the government worked on the issue of tuberculosis.

