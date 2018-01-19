New GST Rates: List Of Goods That Got Cheaper And Expensive



Here's the complete list of new GST rates:

After 25th GST council meeting in Delhi yesterday, GST rates on 29 goods and 53 services were revised. The decision, jointly taken by the federal and state finance ministers, was announced in a press meet by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, just days ahead of the annual budget 2018-19. The council is also working on simplifying the process of GST return filing, he said. GST rates will not applicable on vibhuti (sacred ash), parts and accessories for manufacture of hearing aids and de-oiled rice bran. The new GST rates will be effective from January 25, 2018.



List of goods in which GST reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent



1. Buses, for use in public transport, which exclusively run on bio-fuels.

2. Old and used motor vehicles (medium and large cars and SUVs)



List of goods in which GST reduced from 28 per cent to 12 per cent

All types of old and used motors vehicles (other than medium and large cars and SUVs)

