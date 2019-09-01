New Governors Appointed In 5 States, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Gets Telangana

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has been appointed the Governor of Telangana

The chief of the BJP's Tamil Nadu BJP, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya are on the list of five new Governors announced by President Ram Nath Kovind today. Dr Soundararajan has been appointed the Governor of Telangana - having a separate Governor is a first for the country's newest state. Bandaru Dattatreya has been put in charge of Himachal Pradesh, replacing Kalraj Mishra.

Besides the two, former union minister Arif Mohammed Khan has been appointed the Governor of Kerala and Bhagat Singh Koshyari as the Governor of Maharashtra. Kalraj Mishra, who was the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has been asked to take charge of Rajasthan, replacing Kalyan Singh.

