New Governors Appointed; Anandiben Patel Replaces Ram Naik In UP

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been shifted to Uttar Pradesh. (File Image)

The government this morning transferred two governors and made fresh appointments in some states.

Former interlocutor on Naga talks RN Ravi has been appointed as Nagaland Governor, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

Noted lawyer and former Janata Dal legislator Jagdeep Dhankhar was appointed as the West Bengal Governor.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will replace Ram Naik as the Uttar Pradesh Governor. Her place will be filled by Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon, the communique said.

Phagu Chauhan will fill replace Lalji Tandon as Bihar Governor. Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the Governor of Tripura, the communique further said.

