New Goa Chief Minister Calls On PM Modi, President During First Delhi Trip

This was Pramod Sawant's first visit to the national capital, where he also met some Union ministers, after being sworn-in as the chief minister following the demise of Manohar Parrikar on Sunday.

All India | | Updated: March 23, 2019 00:18 IST
"Called on the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji in New Delhi", Pramod Sawant tweeted.


Panaji: 

Three days after taking charge, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, his office said.

"Chief Minister Pramod Sawant meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi," his office tweeted this evening.

During the day, Sawant also called on Union minsiters Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, who is also the BJP's Goa in- charge.

The 46-year-old BJP chief minister, who took oath on Tuesday, left for New Delhi a day later to meet PM Modi and other members of his Cabinet. 

"The chief minister met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the afternoon and also Union Minister of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari," his office said.

He also tweeted an image with the President of India.

Mr Gadkari had played a key role in holding talks with BJP's coalition partners on formation of the party-led govenment under the leadership of Mr Sawant.  



