New Goa Chief Minister Allots Portfolios; Retains Home, Finance

All the Goa ministers will retain portfolios hey held under Manohar Parrikar.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant retained home, finance and all other portfolios held by his predecessor Manohar Parrikar as he allotted departments to his Cabinet colleagues, three days after taking charge on Friday.

Mr Sawant, who has two deputies, distributed portfolios to all the 11 ministers who were sworn-in along with him on Tuesday.

All these ministers were members of the Cabinet led by Mr Parrikar, who died on Sunday.

A notification issued on Friday stated all the ministers will retain portfolios which they held under Mr Parrikar's chief ministership.

This means Mr Sawant has also kept with himself all the portfolios which were earlier with Mr Parrikar. These included departments like home, finance, personnel, vigilance and general administration, among others.

Deputy Chief Minister Sudin Dhavalikar, an MLA of the BJP ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), will look after transport, PWD, river navigation and museum departments.

Another Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai has town and country planning, agriculture, archives and archaeology and factories and boilers departments with him.

Mr Sardesai is president of the Goa Forward Party, another key ally of the BJP in the coastal state.

Besides the MGP and the GFP, the BJP-led government has the support of all the three Independent MLAs, who are also ministers.

Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar (MGP) will look after tourism, sports and printing stationary departments, while Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte heads revenue, information technology and labour and employment departments.

Another Independent MLA Govind Gawade has retained art and culture, civil supplies and tribal welfare departments.

Vinoda Paliencar (GFP) will continue to look after water resources, fisheries and legal metrology departments, while his party colleague Jayesh Salgonkar will handle housing and housing roard, rural development and port departments.

Mauvin Godinho (BJP) will handle panchayat, animal husbandry and protocol departments, while his party colleague Vishwajit Rane retains health, women and child development, skill development and entrepreneurship departments.

Milind Naik (BJP) has been given portfolios of urban development, social welfare, while his party colleague Nilesh Cabral will continue to look after power, nonconventional energy, law and judiciary and legislative affairs departments.

Mr Sawant enjoys the support of 20 MLAs in the 40-member Goa assembly whose effective strength currently is 36.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.