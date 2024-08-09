New Fear Unlocked. Woman Pays Amazon Twice For Tablet, 1 Turns Out Scam

The woman wants the money she paid for cash on deliver back.

Online delivery scams are becoming increasingly common, targeting consumers who shop on e-commerce platforms. These scams often involve fraudsters sending wrong or inferior products, or sometimes nothing at all, instead of the items ordered. Victims may receive items that are completely different from what they purchased, such as receiving a cheap, unrelated item instead of an expensive gadget or branded product. One such incident has been highlighted by a woman in Delhi, who said she received "fake speakers instead of a tablet" from Amazon India.

In a post on Facebook, Swati Singhal claimed that her data was compromised and the gadget that she ordered as cash on delivery (COD) was replaced by a different and inferior product.

"This message us to all who relies on Amazon, it is shocking to see how Amazon is forging people, data gets compromised at the back end for cheating people," Ms Singhal said in her Facebook post.

"In a day received orders twice, one I did COD and other online payment. Both order slips were identical. In the first order received fake speakers instead of tablet which we ordered, and second was right order. But we paid twice. The info about the order got leaked from Amazon, so as to forge," she added.

According to Ms Singhal, when she flagged the issue to Amazon, the company assured it will deliver her original order, but asked her to pay for it.

When Ms Singhal said she has already made the payment, the company said it will investigate to know where her payment went. But Ms Singhal feels cheated and wants her money back.

She said the purpose of sharing the information on Facebook is to "spread the awareness" among users who buy "high value product from such a trusted online shopping portal".

Amazon India has not officially responded to the claims made by Ms Singhal on its social media handles.