New FASTag Rules To Come Into Effect On August 1: Check Details

These changes aim to improve the efficiency and security of the FASTag system

Starting August 1, 2024, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will enforce new guidelines for FASTag users, focusing on updated Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements. FASTag is a pre-paid tag facility for vehicles that allows non-stop movement of traffic without having to wait at the toll plazas. The FASTag KYC check has been introduced to enhance the efficiency of the electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at toll plazas.

Here are the key changes:

KYC Update: FASTag users must update their KYC details until October 31, especially if their FASTag is between 3 to 5 years old Replacement of Old FASTags: Any FASTags older than five years must be replaced. Linking Vehicle Details: Vehicle registration number and chassis number must be linked with the FASTag New Vehicle Registration Update: New vehicle owners must update their FASTag with the vehicle's registration number within 90 days of purchase. Database Verification: FASTag providers must verify their databases Photo Upload Requirement: To improve identification and security, FASTag providers are now required to upload clear, high-quality photos of the vehicle's front and side. Mobile Number Linking: To ensure seamless communication and timely updates, it's mandatory to link each FASTag to a mobile number.

About FASTag

FASTag is a revolutionary pre-paid tag facility for vehicles that uses technology to eliminate bottlenecks on toll plazas across India. Once the FASTag is active, it is affixed on the vehicle's windscreen and information on it is passively read by the antennae at the toll plaza, debiting the toll amount from one's bank account that is linked to the FASTag.

With a penetration rate of around 98% and over eight crore users, FASTag has revolutionised the country's electronic toll collection system. It employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for toll payments directly from the account linked to it.

Users can buy FASTags from toll plazas, petrol pumps of Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, banks, PAYTM and Amazon. Using FASTag comes with several benefits. It provides uninterrupted traffic movement, helps save paper, reduces pollution, and traffic congestion, and is convenient and cashless.