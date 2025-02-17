New FASTag Rules Implemented Starting Today: All You Need To Know

FASTag new rules have been implemented starting today
New FASTag balance validation rules come into effect today (February 17). These changes in the guidelines are aimed at streamlining toll transactions and gaining control of fraudulent activities. Achieving this goal will ultimately mean reduced queues at toll gates. As per the circular released by the National Payments Corporation Of India (NPCI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), non-compliance with these rules by the users may lead to the doubled amount of charges of toll fees.
New FASTag Rules List
- The toll payment by the users won't be processed if the FASTag in question is blacklisted upon reaching the toll. Additionally, the payment will be declined in case the FASTag was blacklisted at least 10 minutes before the time of scanning.
- The users going through the toll stations will get a 70-minute grace period to rectify the status of FASTag before going through.
- The users with blacklisted FASTag will have to double the toll charged upon reaching the booth. However, if the users aware of blacklisting get a recharge within 10 minutes, a penalty refund will be initiated to get the money back.
- The users of FASTag are prone to face extra charges if the transaction of the funds is processed more than 15 minutes after the vehicle in question passes through the scanner.
- Banks are permitted to initiate chargebacks for incorrect deductions concerning blacklisted or low-balance FASTags following a 15-day waiting period.
Reasons FASTag Can Get BlacklistedThe FASTags in use can be blacklisted if they have insufficient balance, failure in payment, non-payment of toll tax, failure to update Know Your Customer (KYC) details, and any discrepancy in the vehicle's registration or chassis number at the time of scanning.
How To Avoid Paying Double With New FASTag Rules?As per the new circular released by NPCI, the FASTag users should ensure the account has sufficient balance at all times. Furthermore, the users are advised to keep track of the balance before entering a toll booth. They can also check the FASTag status to make sure that the account has not been blacklisted and is still active.
