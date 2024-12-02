'New Direction To Education Policy': IAS Exam Coach Avadh Ojha Joins AAP

Mr Ojha said his aim of entering politics is to work towards the development of education.

Renowned UPSC teacher and motivational teacher Avadh Ojha joined the Aam Aadmi Party in New Delhi on Monday, months ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.

He was welcomed into the party fold by party chief Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia. "His experience and perspective will give a new direction to our education policy. Inspired by our policies and work on education, he has joined the party," Mr Kejriwal said at a press conference held to announce Mr Ojha's entry into politics.

While Mr Ojha said his aim of entering politics is to work towards the development of education, Mr Sisodia said his entry into the party will "give our education mission many times more speed".

According to his website, Mr Ojha has decades of experience in mentoring "thousands of students, many of whom have gone on to hold key positions in the Indian civil services. His approach to coaching does not just aim at helping students crack the civil service exams, but also shaping them into well-rounded individuals who can take on the challenges that come with serving in the Indian bureaucracy".