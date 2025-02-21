"Dignity...": Railways On Why X Was Asked To Remove Some Stampede Pics

The Railway Ministry issued a clarification after some social media posts claimed that it had asked X to remove all stampede videos from the platform. The railways spokesperson, in a post on X, said it only requested for removal of sensitive content and disturbing images "to uphold the dignity of victims, especially women".

"Please refrain from spreading fake news," read the post.

To uphold the dignity of victims, especially women, only sensitive content and Disturbing images were requested for removal. Such content caused distress to families.



Please refrain from spreading fake news. pic.twitter.com/Q63J9zMxLk — Spokesperson Railways (@SpokespersonIR) February 21, 2025

According to the sources, the decision was taken after some stampede-affected family members requested the ministry to initiate the process as the pictures and videos are disrespectful to the the dead, and very disturbing and traumatising to the survivors and their relatives.

Eighteen passengers died and many others were injured in the stampede near platform number 14 of New Delhi Railway Station allegedly due to confusion on the announcement of two Prayagraj-bound trains.

Earlier today, postmortem reports revealed that 15 of the 18 victims died due to traumatic asphyxia (suffocation), which happened due to heavy pressure on the chest. Two people died due to hemorrhagic shock, which happened due to severe injury to the chest. While one person died due to heavy pressure on the head.

Meanwhile, days after the tragedy the railways established holding areas in various stations as part of its preparation in anticipation of a surge in Maha Kumbh pilgrims during the final week of the religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

"This initiative aims to improve crowd management and enhance passenger safety, especially during peak hours and festive seasons," the ministry said.

It said the Northern Railway has created massive holding areas in Ghaziabad, Anand Vihar, New Delhi, Ayodhya Dham and Banaras. The North Eastern Railway has also created holding areas at Banaras, Siwan, Ballia, Deoria, Chhapra and Gorakhpur.