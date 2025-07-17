"New Day, New Low": Insta Account Sparks Outrage By Posting Mumbai Couples' Private Videos

A Reddit account has raised serious concerns about an Instagram page that has been posting reels featuring couples filmed without their consent. The videos capture these couples engaging in public displays of affection in various locations around Mumbai's Mahim, particularly at beaches. The Instagram page currently hosts four such videos and has amassed over 2,000 followers.

The Reddit post sparked significant backlash, with many users expressing outrage and frustration over the invasion of privacy. Several users condemned the account, arguing that filming and sharing people's private moments on social media without permission is unethical and unacceptable. Numerous users reported the Instagram account, urging action to address the violation of privacy.

"This page is creepily recording couples and uploading their videos," the post was captioned.

Many users demanded that the person behind the page be arrested. One user wrote, " Whatever you may think of PDA, but using a hidden cam to record couples and upload these videos on Instagram to monetise or fetishise the videos is another level of creepy."

A second user said, "There are many pages that are recording couples, women at public places, and even if you report it, they come back with another account. The reach for such reels is staggering, plus the comment section is way worse than we can imagine."

A third said, "The person recording all of this got no life of his own, I suppose."

Earlier, a young woman on Instagram raised concerns about a similar account that posted videos of women walking on Church Street and other areas in Bengaluru without their consent. She claimed she was one of the women filmed and, despite requesting the account holder to remove the post and reporting the account, the video was not removed. As a result, she received inappropriate messages. Notably, the account featured multiple videos of women being filmed, often without their knowledge or awareness, sparking concerns about privacy and consent.