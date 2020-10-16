New Date For Arnab Goswami's Appearance Before Mumbai Police After Exemption Request

Arnab Goswami's lawyer had requested an exemption today, police said (Representational)

Editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami was exempted from appearing before the Mumbai Police today following a request by his lawyer, an official said.

Arnab Goswami has been now asked to remain present before the Special Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Worli Division, on October 24, he said.

Earlier, the police had asked him to appear before the executive magistrate today afternoon.

He had been served a show-cause notice asking why he should not be asked to execute a bond for good behaviour in view of his alleged communal comments on news shows on the Palghar lynching case and the Bandra migrants gathering incident in April.

But his lawyer today requested an exemption, so a new date was given, the official said.