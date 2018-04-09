New Congress Minority Department Chairmen For Mumbai, Chandigarh, Manipur The chairmen were appointed for Manipur, Mumbai and Chandigarh units of the Congress' minorities department.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today appointed the chairmen of the Manipur, Mumbai and Chandigarh units of the party's minorities department.AICC general secretary, Organisation, Ashok Gehlot said in a statement that Mr Gandhi has approved the appointment of Babu Shafat Ali Khan as the Mumbai chairman of the Congress minority department and that of Hafiz Ahmed Ali for the Chandigarh unit. He added that Mohammad Fazlur Rahim was appointed as the Manipur chairman of the party's minorities department.